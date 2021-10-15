Blue Cross and Blue Shield Opens St. Cloud Sales Center

ST. CLOUD -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has opened a new sales center in St. Cloud.

The center, at 125 33rd Avenue South, is available to individuals who have questions about health care plans, coverages, claims, or doctors.

Two full-time licensed health plan advisors are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

This is the fourth location to open in Minnesota with the other three in Duluth, Roseville, and Edina.

The center will be open year-round.

Medicare open enrollment opens Friday and continues through December 7th. Individual plan and family plan enrollment opens on November 15th and continues through January 15th.

Appointments are available for face-to-face meetings, over the phone, or virtually. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (320) 227-8444 or by going online at bluecrossmn.com/stcloud.

