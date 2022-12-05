ROCORI School Board Restarts Search for Next Superintendent

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School Board have renewed their search for a new superintendent.

Get our free mobile app

Back in May, the board named John Thein as the district's interim superintendent for this school year, after deciding not to offer the position to their previous candidate pool.

According to the district's timeline, applications will be accepted through January 15th. The board will then begin their first round of candidate interviews by mid-February with hopes of offering the position to one of those candidates by March.

The position became available after former superintendent Brad Kelvington announced his resignation back in February.

The ROCORI School District serves the communities of Rockville, Richmond and Cold Spring.