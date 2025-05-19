COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota school district is warning businesses of a scam. ROCORI Area Schools are warning area businesses about a scam involving homecoming t-shirts.

The scam involves a person calling businesses about collecting donations for t-shirts to be thrown into the crowd at ROCORI's homecoming events. The caller uses the name of a student activity advisor to appear to be legitimate.

The district says they never use third-party services or outside individuals to solicit funds and if there is ever a fundraiser connected to ROCORI schools, people would hear directly from students, teachers, coaches, or staff. They say if anyone receives a fundraising request and are not sure of its legitimacy, they should contact the district office at 320-685-4900.

