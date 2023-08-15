ROCORI Board Accepts Member Resignation

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- ROCORI has an opening to fill on its school board.

Superintendent Kevin Enerson says the board accepted the resignation of Chuck Hentges during Monday night's meeting. He resigned due to health reasons.

Enerson says the window has passed for a special election, so the board will appoint someone. The board is planning to talk with former board members who are familiar with the district, others who have run for the board before, or if they should use an application process.

Enerson says they'll make a decision at their next board meeting on August 28th.

Hentges was elected in 2020 and his term runs through 2024.

