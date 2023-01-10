ROCORI Activities Director Joel Baumgarten Announces Upcoming Retirement

ROCORI Activities Director Joel Baumgarten will be stepping down from his post on June 30th, 2023. Baumgarten was hired in 2012, taking over for longtime AD Mark Johnson.

Baumgarten had a lot of work to do when he took the job including replacing legendary basketball coach Bob Brink and finding a bench boss for the girls hockey program.

Overall, Baumgarten has been with ROCORI since 1989 when he was hired as a social studies teacher. In addition, Baumgarten was an assistant football coach who helped the Spartans to state championships in 2011 and 2019.

Baumgarten also played an integral role in getting Blattner Stadium built at ROCORI in 2021.