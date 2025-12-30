September 22, 1951 - December 25, 2025

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Thomas M. Primus, age 74 of Rockville who died Thursday, December 25, 2025 at his residence.

Tommy was born September 22, 1951 in St. Cloud to Clarence and Genevieve (Kollar) Primus. He married Sue Weis on November 14, 1969 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, they later divorced and he then married Melanie Voigt on July 23, 2011. Tommy lived in the Twin Cities for over 20 years and has been in the St. Cloud area since 2003. He was a hard worker being self-employed as a Master Carpenter. Tommy was a collector of many things including knick knacks from Germany. He was strong willed being the oldest of 12 children. Tommy was a perfectionist who loved life and had a great sense of humor. His dogs were very important to him.

Survivors include his former spouse, Sue of Sartell; daughter, Melissa (Mark) Widseth of Billings, MT; sons, Sean (Megan) Primus of St. Joseph, Mikah (Jessica) Primus of Lake City, FL; grandchildren, Kyle (Alease), Dylan, Lukas, Kyra, Allie and Nick; sisters and brothers, Mary Jo (Dan) Syverson of Coon Rapids, Karen Primus of St. Cloud, Sandy Griffin of Gilbert, AZ, Kevin of St. Augusta, Ricky (Naomi) of St. Augusta, Alan (Julie) of Sartell, Joann Meyer of Clearwater, Danny (Ruth) of St. Cloud, Terry (Aimee) of Marshall, Brian of St. Cloud, Michelle Primus of St. Cloud and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Sean Thomas; brothers, Michael and David; brother-in-law, Fred Meyer and spouse, Melanie Voigt.