Rock Star Can’t Find a Bathroom Downtown Minneapolis Chaos Ensues

So, did you see the Chili Peppers were in Minnesota this past Saturday? Well, they were. They played a great show at US Bank Stadium on Saturday night. But that isn't where things got weird.

We have to go do the day prior to the show. Flea, who is the bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, was outside taking selfies with fans, having a great time. Very personable. That is great to hear, because sometimes you don't know what will happen when you see a "rock star" out in the wild. They could be super nice, or you could catch them at an off-putting manner. That's never good. I get everyone has a bad day, but when you need to be "on", you need to be "on". You never know who you will run into. So, it's best to always be nice... or just don't go out.

In Flea's situation, he was great to everyone. But then, nature was calling. And he needed to find the facilities immediately. First, he ran to Target, mostly because he also needed to pick up a couple of things. Then he asked for the bathroom. The line was long, so he asked to use the employees bathroom. Denied!! Who denies someone like that? Maybe they didn't know who he was and that's just the general policy. So, he tried another place, and they said no, and then said he was a jerk for not taking a selfie with them. Really?? Next up, a nearby restaurant that finally let him use the bathroom.

He documents this entire ordeal on Twitter, because that's what people do now... post on social media to get your feeling out.

While they were performing, they took a couple of digs at Minnesota. But were they digs? The jury is still out on that one. They may have just been really thanking Minnesota.. or they were being trolls.