Rochester Teenager Hit By School Bus

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester teenager was taken to the hospital Monday after she was hit by a school bus.

Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 14-year-old was walking a bike across 11th Ave NW at the 14th St intersection when she was hit around 3:00 pm.

The westbound bus was making a left turn onto 11th Ave from 14th St and struck the girl while she was in the crosswalk.

Google

Moilanen says the girl suffered injuries to her lower extremities and a possible head injury. It’s not known if she was actually run over by the bus. Her medical condition is not known.

The First Student bus was driven by an 86-year-old Rochester man. He told police he did not see the girl and was not aware he had struck her until he felt the impact.

No tickets were issued but the accident remains under investigation.

