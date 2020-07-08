Rochester Honkers Cancelling 7 Games

photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com

The Rochester Honkers are cancelling 7 games due to a new player testing positive for Covid-19 at an initial screening.  The St. Cloud Rox games scheduled for Rochester Sunday and Monday are among the cancellations.  The Rox will play Mankato Monday at 7:05 to replace one of the missed Rochester games.  Mankato had a scheduled day off Monday.  Hear all St. Cloud Rox games on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.  The Rox host Mankato tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:35.

Filed Under: Rochester Honkers, st. cloud rox
Categories: Sports, St. Cloud Rox
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top