Rochester Honkers Cancelling 7 Games

The Rochester Honkers are cancelling 7 games due to a new player testing positive for Covid-19 at an initial screening. The St. Cloud Rox games scheduled for Rochester Sunday and Monday are among the cancellations. The Rox will play Mankato Monday at 7:05 to replace one of the missed Rochester games. Mankato had a scheduled day off Monday. Hear all St. Cloud Rox games on AM 1390-Granite City Sports. The Rox host Mankato tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:35.