Roberta “Bobbie” Huberty, 84, Sauk Rapids

November 8, 1936 - December 29, 2020

Roberta “Bobbie” Huberty, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Ridgeview Place in Sauk Rapids surrounded by family. Due to the current pandemic, a ceremony will be held privately for the family. Interment will be at the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. A Public Celebration of Bobbie’s life will be held at a later date.

Bobbie was born to William and Doris (Haddenham) Gilroy on November 8, 1936 in Everett, Washington. She grew up in Arlington, Washington and this is where she met the love of her life, Earl Huberty, while he was stationed at the Jim Creek Naval Radio Station. Bobbie and Earl were later united in marriage in San Diego, CA on November 27, 1954. Bobbie and Earl were owner/operators of Hubie’s Triangle Resort (now Rumors) from 1988 - 1992. Her absolute favorite job was being a Foster Grandparent at Rice Elementary, but the position she cherished most of all was wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Even though Bobbie was a native of Washington, she became a true Minnesotan through and through. She loved the Vikings, Twins, and road trips to the North Shore! She truly enjoyed bowling, fishing, relaxing at the lake, and especially NASCAR Sundays with family and friends. Even though we are with a very heavy heart, we are uplifted with the thought of Mom being reunited with the love of her life, our Dad. Our Mom was an amazing woman who had a huge heart and always cared about the welfare of others. She had such a wonderful ability to make those around her feel like they have been her friends forever, and she will always be remembered as the best Grandma ever.

Left to honor her legacy are: sons and daughter, Steve (Sandi), St. Cloud; Paul (Junko), Sartell; and Erin, Sauk Rapids. Grandchildren, Tyler, Megan, Keiko, Bethany, Naomi, Tanner, Tessa, Trenton, and Derek. Brothers and sisters: Lester Gilroy, Elvin Gilroy, Charlotte McKenzie, Donna Groesbeck, and Kathy Nylen; brothers-in-law, Brian Groesbeck and Mel Wolters; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; mother-in-law, Malinda Middendorf; fathers-in-law, Richard Middendorf and Milford Huberty; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Doris Gilroy, Mel & June Huberty, Delores Wolters, Jo & Jim Barber, and James Huberty.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff from St. Croix Hospice and Ridgeview Place for their wonderful care and concern for our Mom and Grandma.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Foster Grandparents Program with St. Cloud Area Catholic Charities.