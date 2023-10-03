Robert S. Drayna, 91, Zimmerman

August 22, 1932 - September 30, 2023

Robert S. Drayna, age 91 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on September 30, 2023, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Princeton.

Bob was born to Peter and Christine (Cebulla) Drayna on August 22, 1932, in Browerville. He was the ninth of ten children and grew up on the family farm. Bob served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Fern Rosalia Eckert on September 1, 1962, in Minneapolis, and together they raised three children.

Bob and Fern owned and operated Roseville Diesel, a truck repair business, successfully for 18 years. They retired and celebrated many years together living on Blue Lake in Zimmerman, where they enjoyed the peacefulness and wildlife. They also enjoyed going to casinos in Laughlin, Las Vegas, and Reno, NV. Above all else, family was important to Bob, and he will be dearly missed as an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his children, Marie Woehler of Ramsey, Kenneth Drayna of Zimmerman, and Karen (Robert Jr.) Penzenstadler of Chisago City; grandchildren, Nick (Emily) Fjeld, James (MicKayla) Woehler, Vincent (Nicole) Woehler, Lukas (Sarah) Drayna, Zachary (Sophia) Drayna, and Sara Penzenstadler; great-grandchildren, Levi and Roman Woehler; sister, Betty Drayna of Edina; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Fern in 2019; eight siblings; and many other relatives, friends, and in-laws.