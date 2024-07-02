Robert N. “Bob” Theis, 83, Waite Park

October 2, 1940 - June 29, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Robert N. “Bob” Theis, age 83, of Waite Park. Robert passed away peacefully on June 29 at his home with family at his side. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Private entombment will take place in the St. Boniface Parish Mausoleum in Cold Spring at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Bob was born October 2, 1940 in Richmond, MN to William and Elizabeth (Schreifels) Theis. He married Janet Erpelding on September 19, 1959 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. He worked at Jack’s Outlet in St. Cloud as Vice President, buyer and General Manager. Bob and Janet owned and operated BJ’s Variety in Cold Spring, he managed St. Cloud United Stores until retirement in 1999. He was a member of Cold Spring Lions Club, President of the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the finance Committee at both St. Boniface and St. Peter’s Parishes. He was also a Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan at St. Peter’s for 34 years.

Bob is survived by his wife Janet of Waite Park, son Bob W. Theis (Dana Hansen) of Ogilvie, MN, grandson Travis Theis (Jessie), granddaughter Erika Poynter (Rory), 9 great grandchildren, siblings Georgianna Holthaus, Lenore Mayer (Delroy), and Kenneth Theis (Dorothy) as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Ann Regouski and his brother Richard.

A special thank you to Dr. Pavan and staff at Coborn’s Cancer Center and the CentraCare Hospice team for their loving care.