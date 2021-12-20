Robert N. “Bob” Huber, 77, St. Cloud

July 19, 1944 - December 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Robert N. “Bob” Huber, 77, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud. Bob passed away peacefully, with family by his side on Friday, December 17, 2021, from complications of pneumonia and MS at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Burial with military honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Bob was born on July 19, 1944, in Minneapolis to Neil and Arlene (Halada) Huber. He graduated from Bemidji State University with degrees in Physical Education and Biology. Bob was an accomplished college athlete in gymnastics, swimming, diving, and track and field; and was inducted into the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Hall of Fame. Bob was drafted into the US Army, serving in Vietnam. After the Army, Bob returned to Bemidji to continue his education and met his future wife, Nancy Meholensky. They were united in marriage on August 7, 1971, in Buhl. They moved to the St. Cloud area to begin their teaching careers. Bob taught and coached at Tech High School. Bob was passionate about teaching and coaching all of his life. Bob was a member of the Newman Center, the St. Cloud Eastside VFW #4847, Waite Park American Legion Post #428, the Paralyzed Veterans of America, and the Disabled American Veterans.

Bob never lost his desire to compete even thought he was wheelchair bound for 35 years. He took part in the Paralyzed Veterans Wheelchair Games, winning many medals. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He found great joy in nature. Bob will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love of family (especially his children and grandchildren).

He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy, of 50 years; children, Ryan (Elizabeth) of St. Cloud, Janelle (Bruce) DeGrote of Rochester; four grandchildren, Harrison & Lillian Huber; Beckett & Britta DeGrote; and niece, Loy Huber.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry (Karen) Huber.

A heartfelt thank you to the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud and the St. Cloud Hospital for their compassionate care.