May 13, 1931 - December 20, 2025

Robert B. Moore, age 94, of Clear Lake died Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Big Lake.

Bob was born May 13, 1931 in Bathgate, ND to William and Mary (Capitan) Moore. He married Grace Schmit on June 30, 1956 in Minneapolis. They went to school together in Tintah but it wasn’t until years later when Bob happened to see Grace get off a bus in Minneapolis that they started dating. After living in Richfield, they moved to Rush Lake in 1966. Bob and Grace worked side by side for years at various jobs including their drive-in restaurant. Family was very important to them, so much so, they moved to Chicago to help with their grandchildren and lived there for seven years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who was always there for each member of the family.

Bob was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. His faith was very important to him, and he prayed the rosary often. He was a Minnesota sports fan and also enjoyed playing cards and cribbage. Bob was a great storyteller all his life and even at Cherrywood loved entertaining the staff and visitors about all of his adventures during his 94 years.

Survivors include his children, Elizabeth Fruehling of Elmwood Park, IL, Laurie Peterson of Clear Lake, Gregory Moore of Chicago; grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Nicholas, Kate and Emily and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Grace on October 6, 2023; son-in-law Alan Peterson; siblings Keith Moore, Louise Thompson, William Moore, Jr., and Audrey Althoff.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Cherrywood Advanced Living in Big Lake and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Bob.

A service at St. Marcus Catholic Church followed by a celebration of Bob’s life will be held on April 18, 2026.