Robert M. Sowada, 36, Fridley

January 14, 1985 - November 24, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Robert Michael Sebastian Sowada, age 36 of Fridley, who died unexpectedly on November 24. Father Albert Holmes will officiate. Visitation will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Church from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, November 29, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Rosary prayers will be Monday at 6:30 PM. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park.

Robert was born on January 14, 1985, to Mickey and Ardell (Kremer) Sowada. He graduated in 2003 from Holdingford High School. Robert was the general manager at Brothers Bar in Minneapolis for many years and more recently was a manager at Pub 42 in New Hope.

Robert was the self-proclaimed favorite (son) in the family. He enjoyed cooking, music, movies, spending time with his friends, and lively, witty debate. His outgoing larger-than-life personality and sense of humor were special to all who knew him.

Robert is survived by parents, Mickey and Ardell (Kremer) Sowada; sisters, Nancy, Becky, Gwen (Jason) Kardell, Judy (James) Summerville, Kate, and Angela; and his beloved nephews and nieces, Christopher, Kaden, Megan, Natelie, Andrew, and Anita.

We miss you. We love you always. Everlasting memory.