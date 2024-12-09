Robert James Specht, 74, Richmond

August 29, 1950 - December 8, 2024

 

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Robert “Bob” Specht, age 74, who died Sunday, December 8, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

Bob was born in Preston, MN to Vernon and Helen (Bammert) Specht. He married Carrol Hughes June 8, 1985, in Pequot Lakes, MN.

Bob was a salesman, ice fisherman, and a great joke teller. His grandchildren knew him as Big Grandpa Bob.

He is survived by his wife, Carrol; children, Aaron (Andrea) Specht, Joshua Hughes; grandchildren, Vernon, Rudy, Frankie, Kendra, Tyler, Nicole; great grandchild, Easton; siblings, Joe (Marcia) Specht, Virginia Nelson, and Joanne Specht.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phillip and infant sister.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

