Robert J. Schoenecker, 93, Eden Valley

August 30, 1926 - September 18, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Robert J. Schoenecker, age 93, of Eden Valley, who passed away Wednesday September 18th at the St. Cloud Hospital. Father Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the Assumption Parish Cemetery, Eden Valley. Friends may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Assumption Church in Eden Valley and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday morning. The rosary will be prayed at 3:45 followed by parish prayers at 4:00 p.m. at the church on Friday.

Robert Joseph was born August 30, 1926 to Andrew and Emma (Johnson) Schoenecker in Eden Valley, MN. He proudly served our country during WWII in the Navy. On November 4, 1950 he married Frances Fodstad at St. Helena’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN. Shortly after, the couple moved to the Eden Valley area where Robert and Frances raised a family of 15 children. Robert owned/operated a Mink Ranch for 25 years and thereafter owned/operated a Poultry business for 25 years.

Robert enjoyed his family, living in the country and the rural area of Eden Valley as a life long resident, planting and growing tomatoes every year, deer hunting, watching good movies and especially football as he was a Minnesota Viking fan.

Robert is survived by his children, Bruce of Paynesville, Rhonda (Larry) Larson of Paynesville, Lucinda Scheierl of Richmond, Mark of Richmond, Scott (Brenda) of Richmond, Steven of Richmond, Theresa (Gary) Branstner of Richmond, Lance of Fargo, ND, Judith (Gary) Steil of Richmond, Milissa (Randy) Linz of Richmond, Rob of Eden Valley, Kayla O’Brien of Richmond, Brian of Richmond, Blaine (Joleen) of Paynesville, Jay (Heidi) of Watkins. 29 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Frei of Burnsville, Arlene LaHoud of Coon Rapids.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Frances; granddaughter, Jessica Schoenecker, great grandson, Bentley Arceaneu; son-in-law, Dan Scheierl; parents; sisters, Kathleen Becker, RoseAnn Lauer, Jeanie Meyer, Lois Polzin and Theresa Spaeth; brothers, Jerome Schoenecker and David Schoenecker.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.