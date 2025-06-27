November 6, 1941 - June 26, 2025

Robert (Bob) Innes, 83, passed away with family by his side on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Hilltop Nursing Home in Watkins, MN.

Robert James Innes was born November 6, 1941, in Ashland, WI to Marvin and Barbara (Barr) Innes. He graduated from Saxon High School, and then proudly served in the Air Force. After his service, he returned home and dedicated the majority of his career to the James River Paper Mill, until he took an early retirement in 1998.

Robert married the love of his life, Janet Lee Anderson, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland, WI on July 15, 1967. Bob and Jan had a love for each other that was an inspiration to many. People who knew Bob and Jan often mentioned and admired the true love you could see between them.

Bob and Jan raised their 3 daughters with unconditional love and support in Saxon, WI. After Bob’s early retirement, he and Jan moved to Cold Spring, MN, to be closer to family. Over the next 13 years, Bob loved driving school bus for Voigt Bus Company before officially retiring in 2011. His willingness to serve others and brighten the days of those around him was inspiring.

Bob’s best attributes were his commitment to his family, ability to spark a conversation with anyone, his sense of humor, and patience to help and teach others. Bob loved his family dearly, and his greatest love was spending time with them. He loved cheering on his kids and grandkids at their sporting events, camping with family and friends, working in his garage, and being social with anyone and everyone he crossed paths with. Bob was so proud of his family and loved sharing stories about them.

A Visitation and Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Friends can visit from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and there will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Ann’s Catholic Church in Saxon, WI at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 5, 2025 and the visitation will be before the service at the church from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will take place in the Edgewood Cemetery, in Gurney, WI following the service with Military Honors.

Robert is survived by his 3 children, Susie Pedrin, Darla Olson (Ron Kwasny), and Tammy (Colin) Botten; grandchildren, Derrick Pedrin, Brooke Olson, Brynn Olson, Tyler (Erin) Botten, Chase Botten, and Cayden Botten; brothers George Innes and Tom (Kathy) Innes, sister, Bonnie (Ken) Paskey, and sister in-law, Kaye Innes.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife Janet; his parents, Marvin and Barbara (Barr) Innes; brothers, John Innes, David Innes, and Marvin Innes, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Sheila Innes, Shirley Anderson, Lois Haug, Beverly Tetzner; brothers-in-law, John Anderson, Ole Haug, Roger Anderson, Phillip Tetzner, and son-in-law, Forrest Olson.

Arrangements by Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN for the Cold Spring service and McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home in Ironwood, MI for the services in Saxon, WI.