Robert H. Hensel, 85, Clear Lake

July 10, 1936 - June 26, 2022

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday July 6, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Robert H. Hensel, 85 of Clear Lake who died Monday peacefully at the Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate with internment in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 AM until 11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Robert was born July 10, 1936 to Herman and Frances (Carls) Hensel in Sisseston, South Dakota. He married Joyce Stricker on February 15, 1958 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Robert was employed as an Electrician at the St. Regis/ Verso Paper Mill in Sartell for almost 40 years until he retired. Robert loved to golf and fish (especially on Mille Lacs Lake) also wintering in North Port, Florida and the occasional trip to the casino.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Joyce, sister and brother; Theresa (Jerry) Carpenter of Pine Springs and Darold (Mary Ann) Hensel of Arden Hills.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son David on October 9, 1993, his brother Dwayne Hensel and a sister Francine Martin.