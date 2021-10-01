Robert Gerard Luetmer, 60, Big Lake

January 10, 1961 - September 28, 2021

Robert Gerard Luetmer (60) of Big Lake passed away Tuesday, September 28 surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Becker City Park Pavilion 10362 County Road 23 Becker MN at 4:00 PM on Monday, October 4th, 2021.

Bob was born January 10, 1961, to Aloysius “Al” and Maureen (Heinen) Luetmer in Sauk Centre, MN. Bob was raised on a dairy farm in Meire Grove, MN, along with his 7 siblings whom he loved dearly. He graduated from Melrose High School and went on to the U of M in Minneapolis, where he studied journalism. Bob worked various jobs in the cities and met Amy through mutual friends. Bob married Amy Spriggs on February 14, 1993, in a private ceremony at their home in Zimmerman. Together they built their family of 5 children, Nicholas, Anthony, Vincent, Franklin, and Isabella. Bob’s two passions were his family and his music. If he was not immersed in a board game or watching a movie with his wife and kids, you could find him strumming a guitar or noodling on the piano. He was a member of different rock and roll bands, playing covers and his own original songs.

Bob was very handy and enjoyed the challenge of a new project. He built a beautiful Finnish sauna in the back yard to enjoy with the family. He was an accomplished athlete and loved playing basketball as well as running marathons. Bob was always a huge film enthusiast and would watch his favorite, Jaws, any time it was on TV (and you would, too, if you happened to be in the room with him!) He was also a Stephen King fan and had read nearly all of his novels.

Bob is survived by his wife, Amy, of Big Lake; Children, Nicholas (Marie) of Park Rapids, Anthony of Big Lake, Vincent of Maple Grove, Franklin of Brainerd, and Isabella of Big Lake; Parents Aloysius and Maureen of Melrose; Siblings, Rose Pawlenty of Monticello, Marty (Linda) of Belle Plaine, Tony (Sheri) of Meire Grove, Pat of San Diego, and Lois of Los Angeles as well as many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his many close friends and his dogs and companions Roxy and Reggie.

Bob was preceded in death by his sister Mary Monroe, brother Theodore Luetmer and brother-in-law, Steve Pawlenty.