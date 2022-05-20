Robert G. “Bob” Briggs, 89, St. Cloud

July 31, 1932 - May 19, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Robert G. “Bob” Briggs, age 89 of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his home. Reverend Leroy Scheierl will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Walburga Parish Cemetery in Fletcher, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Bob was born July 31, 1932 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Charles and Elizabeth (Goth) Briggs. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga. Bob was employed as a Manufacturing Supervisor in Minneapolis for 35 years retiring in 1993. He married Evelyn C. Zabinski on February 13, 1999 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Bob volunteered at the St. Cloud Veteran Affairs Medical Center for many years. He was a member of St. Peter’s Parish where he served as an usher and greeter, he was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, Knights of Columbus Council #5548 and St. Cloud Eagles Arie #622.

Bob enjoyed birdwatching, playing cards, cribbage, neighborhood gatherings, playing pranks, the Minnesota Vikings and traveling; especially to Palm Springs. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Bob is survived by his wife, Evelyn “Toots”; children, Kathy (Del Alloway) Reber of Eagan, Debbie Briggs of Savage, Pam (Scott Schaefer) Briggs of St. Louis Park and Rob Briggs, II of Minneapolis; grandchildren; Ryan, Jordan, Allison and James; stepchildren, Theresa (John) Wenzel of Sartell, Patrick (Jeanie) Zabinski of Stewartville and David Zabinski of St. Cloud; step grandchildren, Joe, Jake and Anna Wenzel, Kayla Hommerding, Stephanie, Justin and Jennifer Zabinski.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marjorie Anderson, Florence Menzel, Edna Paulson; and brothers; Wilbur, Jerry, Henry and Alvin.

Bob’s family would like to thank John Sebas, MD, CentraCare Hospice and St. Cloud VA Hospital staff for his care. Evelyn and family appreciates the love and support of all their friends and neighbors.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Peter’s Parish and the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.