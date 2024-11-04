Robert F.” Bob” Jung, 93, Paynesville

March 6, 1931 - November 4, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Robert F. “Bob” Jung, age 93, of Paynesville. Bob passed away peacefully on November 4, 2024 at Koronis Place Assisted Living in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. The Knights of Columbus will pray a rosary in the church at 10:15 a.m.

Bob was born March 6, 1931 in Sauk Centre, MN to Walter and Adelaide (Nathe) Jung. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School and then St. Cloud Teachers College (St. Cloud State). He married Lois Soliah on July 25, 1959 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. He taught math at Paynesville Middle School for 34 years where he touched the lives of thousands of students.

Bob was a man who did not sit still. During the summers, he painted houses with two other teachers. He was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church where he was the choir director for many years. He taught firearm safety locally and was a member of the St. Louis Knights of Columbus Council 3820. He was well known for his woodworking; his carved ducks were his claim to fame. When he was not in his workshop or spending time with his family, he was hunting, fishing, or out in “the woods,” where he made trails and buildt an old-fashioned log cabin with his son, Tom.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Lois, his children Marie (Tim) Lingl of Richmond, Susan (William) Lai of Pleasanton, CA, and Tom (Shelley Kurzeka) Jung of Hastings, his grandchildren Sara (Chris), Amanda (Aaron), Andrew (Kristen), Stephanie (Travis), Alex, Samantha, Christy (Jesse), and Walter, 10 great grandchildren, his sister Norene Stallworth of Knoxville, TN and his brother-in-law Chuck Soliah of Eagan as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Bob in death were his parents, son Michael (2022) and great grandson Finnian Lingl, and brother-in-law William Stallworth.

A special thank you to the volunteer drivers at the R.O.S.E. Center and staff at Koronis Place and CentraCare Hospice.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the R.O.S.E. Center in Paynesville.