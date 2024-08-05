Robert D. Robarge, 87, Sauk Rapids

October 31, 1936 - August 1, 2024

Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2024 at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN for Robert “Bob” Robarge, age 87, who passed away Thursday at Therapy Suites in Sartell, MN. Rev. Matt Kohl will officiate and burial will be at Normanna Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4-7 Thursday, August 8, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN and one hour prior to the services Saturday in Duluth.

Bob was born October 31, 1936 in Duluth to Harvey and Elizabeth (Cooke) Robarge. He grew up in Duluth and moved to St. Cloud in 1968. Bob married Karen Oja on April 6, 1968 in Esko, MN. He worked at the paper mill, the railroad, and was a machinist at Franklin Manufacturing. Bob was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and a life member of the NRA. He loved hunting with his sons, grandchildren and brothers at the family cabin on Stone Lake. Bob enjoyed golfing was funny, had a great sense of humor, and was quick witted. He was the rock of the family and everyone depended on him. His family was very important to him and he loved staying in touch with everyone.

Survivors include his wife, Karen of Sauk Rapids; sons, Richard of Rice and Jeff (Christina) of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Jordyn, Kamryn, Ryley, and Renae; sisters and brothers, Becky Lofdahl of Duluth, Lee (Joy) Robarge of Utah, Wendy (Tom) Replogle of Duluth, and Craig (Jill) Robarge of Duluth; and sister-in-law, Nancy Robarge of Duluth. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dale Gerard; and brother, Steven.