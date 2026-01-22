May 12, 1938 – January 18, 2026

Robert Carlson, age 87 of Foley passed away peacefully on January 18, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM, Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the Foley Funeral Home. There will be a time of sharing at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. A reception will follow at Northern Hollow Winery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Robert Jerome Carlson was born May 12, 1938, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Edwin and Margaret (Weber) Carlson. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1956. He married Mary Hayden on November 4, 1961, in St. Paul, Minnesota. After the couple married, Bob served in the US Army from 1961 to 1963. In his younger years he worked on the ore boats on Lake Superior and also worked in North Dakota moving cattle for a farmer, and setting up grain bins in Iowa. Bob also worked for Ashbach Construction in the Twin Cities. However, his true calling was farming. It was not something he just did, it is who he was. Bob had a raised and milked dairy cattle for 38 years and continued to crop farm for many years after on the 300 acre Carlson Century Farm until his retirement. He was an avid cribbage player, enjoyed fishing, dancing, bowling, gardening, baking, attending family gatherings, especially time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He especially liked to mow lawn, garden, and feed the birds. Bob will be remembered as a great story teller, his long MInnesota goodbyes, his love of wildlife, his unique ability to understand the needs of the soil and his perfectly aligned rows of corn. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Foley and daughters; Tammy (Vern) Abila, CO.; Jill (Jeff) Corrigan, Foley, 2 grandchildren, Tanner (Kiara) and Kaitlyn, 2 great grandchildren; Oliver and Hayden and several nieces and nephews and sister, Marlys (Jack) Latterell, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald and in-laws: George (Dorothy) Hayden, Dorothy (Robert) McCarthy, Joan (Val) Lawler, Patricia (John) Lindkvist and step-father, Chet Braine.