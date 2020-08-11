Robert “Bob” W. Kirscht, 47, Brandon

September 2, 1972 - August 8, 2020

Robert “Bob” W. Kirscht, age 47, of Brandon MN, passed away on August 8, 2020 in Douglas County due to a motor vehicle accident. Memorial Gathering will take place from 1:30 – 3:30 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Foley, Minnesota. Funeral Luncheon will be at Mr. Jims starting at 3:30. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Bob W. Kirscht was born September 2, 1972 in St. Cloud, MN to William and Kathleen (Nollan) Kirscht. Bob married Jeanine on June 6, 2015. Bob worked as a mechanic on a cattle farm and could fix just about anything. He also was great at building houses and building race cars. He had a passion to drag race. He also enjoyed to hunt, fish and drinking beer. He will always be a best friend to his first daughter Kaylyn. Bob will forever be cherished by his wife, he will always be in her heart.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jeanine, children Kaylyn Kirscht, Melissa Woodworth, Melinda (Woodworth) Walstad, Alena Conlin; siblings, David (Patti) Kirscht, Diane (Rick) Halverson, Colleen (Neil) Topel; grandchildren, Landon Woodworth, Noah Walstad, Soda Pop Peterson, and Liam Remley.

Preceded in death by his father, William Kirscht and brother, Jim Kirscht.