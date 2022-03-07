Robert “Bob” Schneider, 55, Cold Spring

November 11, 1966 – March 4, 2022

attachment-Bob Schneider loading...

Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond for Robert Donald Schneider, age 55 who died at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

Bob was born in St. Cloud, MN to Don and Ella (Thomes) Schneider. He married Sharon Langner on January 24, 2015 at their home in Cold Spring. Bob worked for UPS for 28 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, old snowmobiles, building bird houses, and especially loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Alexa (Nate) Giesen and Zach Schneider; stepdaughters, Rachel Wickham and Angie Wickham; parents, Don and Ella; siblings, John (Ellen), Rodney (Diana) and Diane (Ron) Fink; mother-in-law, Mary Tanner; granddaughter, Remi.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leander and Catherine Schneider and Christ and Marie Thomes; father-in-law, Vern Tanner.