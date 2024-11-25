July 5,1956 - November 22, 2024

attachment-Robert Schaaf loading...

Robert (Bob) Schaaf, 68, St. Cloud passed away Friday, November 22, 2024. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bob had suffered for 15 years from cancer. He was told several times by his doctors to go home and get his ducks in a row. He fought a good fight.

Bob was the only son born to Walter and Lucille (Kloeppner)Schaaf. He was blessed with five sisters. Bob was born July 5,1956. Bob was a kind, honest, loving guy. He loved life and adored his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time at his place in the Chippewa National Forest, sitting around a fire with friends sipping a cold one. Bob was always working on something in his pole barn and could fix anything.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Roxanne Mattson Schaaf, children Erik Nichols, Katherine Linsten (Dale), and Krista Schaaf (Isa). Grandchildren, Gavin, Nicholas, Maya, Ella, Elijah, Samuel, Ephraim, Sayfudeen and Ukaasha. His wonderful loving sisters and spouses Katherine (Pat) Murphy, Gerri (Bob) Murphy, Brenda (Alan) Johnson, and Diana Fettig. Brother and Sister in Laws: Lenny Grife, Steve (Pat) Mattson, Mark (Donna) Mattson, Nancy (Rolfe) McAfee, Susi Lindquist (Bruce) and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lucille, sisters Audrey Klinkner and Sharon Visnovec.