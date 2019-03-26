Robert “Bob” P. Lindstrom, 85, Princeton

February 6, 1934 - March 23, 2019

Robert Peter Lindstrom was born on February 6, 1934, to Earnest and Astrid (Ekóv) Lindstrom in Minneapolis, MN. He grew up and graduated high school in Bloomington where he enjoyed hunting and fishing as a youth. Bob was an athlete, competing as a ski jumper at the Bush Lakes Ski Jump. Later in his life, he settled down in Princeton and then in Aitkin. Bob was married to Jean Koltyk in November of 1955, with whom he raised three children. He worked for the State of Minnesota for many years while also operating West Shore and North Star resorts on Mille Lacs Lake. Bob enjoyed being a sportsman, hunting and fishing, and the outdoors in general. He was a full-blooded Swedish man who enjoyed being a fishing guide, storytelling, eating sunfish, and spending time on the lake with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his children, Susan Kalk of Deerwood and Lisa Anderson of Princeton; eight grandchildren, Curtis, Jacob, Bradley, Richard, Carly, Rory, Johnny, Hailey, and Emma; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Larson of Milaca.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; son, Robert Peter, Jr.; and four siblings.