Robert “Bob” L. Hennen, 89, Sauk Rapids

June 4, 1935 - June 17, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Robert “Bob” Hennen, age 89, who passed away Monday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service Thursday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Bob was born June 4, 1935 in St. Cloud to Dominic and Mayme (Wacholtz) Hennen. He graduated from CHS and SJU and served two years in the Army Reserves. Bob married Mary Jane Sowada, the love of his life, on July 4, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and they were blessed with four children. Bob founded Hennen Furniture in 1967 and truly never retired. Bob was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister to the homebound, usher, and member of the Parish Council and School Board. He also volunteered at the Catholic Charities Food Shelf and was a member of the Good Samaritan Board. Bob was kind, humble, optimistic, generous, and a hard worker.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Jane of Sartell; daughter and sons, Michelle (Steve) Sauer of St. Cloud, Thom (Mandy) Hennen of Dallas, TX, Tim (Cindy) Hennen of St. Cloud, and Gregg (Amy) Hennen of Sartell; brother, Richard (Beverly) Hennen of St. Cloud; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thank you to the Quiet Oaks Hospice House Staff for their compassionate care of Bob in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Anna Marie’s Alliance, Quiet Oaks Hospice House, or Poor Clare’s Monastery.