Robert “Bob” Joseph Duea, 85, Sauk Rapids, formerly of Rice

May 28, 1937 - October 27, 2022

attachment-Bob Duea loading...

Bob Duea, 85 of Sauk Rapids, Mn, formerly of Rice, died peacefully at Good Shepard in Sauk Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 4th at Immaculate Conception Church 130 1st Ave NE, Rice, MN 56367; visitation one hour prior to the service. Williams Dingmann Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids is handling arrangements.

Robert Joseph Duea was born May. 28, 1937. The third child of Arthur and Helen (Janochoski) Duea, Bob grew up in Rice, Mn.

When he was in his late teens in 1956, he started working at the St. Regis Paper Mill in Sartell, Mn, where he worked until retirement in 1999. He worked in the yard unloading logs from trucks for most of his career at the mill.

Bob loved to fish and hunt and would spend time with friends and family, doing many outdoor activities throughout his life. He would go spearfishing at Lake Winnibigoshish just about every year. He would also spend just about every opening fishing weekend on one of the many lakes in Central Minnesota in the Swanville and Upsala area. He also liked to take trips to the Kenora, Ontario area many times over the years. He was always searching for the best Walleye spots as that was what he looked forward to while his kids would cast the shores for the Northern Pike that we more “exciting” to them.

Bob also would join the deer hunt that many of the Duea family would have in the Rice area, Bob was well known as the one who would always take the most difficult trails down along the Mississippi River with the thick underbrush and prickly ash, he would come out at the end of the hunt looking like he had just been through a war and was attacked by all the trees.

Bob was also involved in coaching little league baseball for many years in Rice.