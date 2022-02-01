Robert “Bob” J. Wehseler, 85

June 1, 1936 - January 30, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Robert “Bob” J. Wehseler age 85, who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. For those attending the services mask are required.

A visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. A visitation will continue Monday morning at the church after 10:00 a.m.

Bob was born on June 1, 1936, in Farming Township to John and Elizabeth (Doll) Wehseler. He married Mary Jonas on August 31, 1963, in St. Martin. They were blessed with two sons, Mike and Chuck.

Bob farmed and was employed at Electrolux for many years. He enjoyed life on the farm, reading, visiting, and playing cards. He will be remembered for his sharp wit and sense of humor.

He is survived by his 2 sons, Mike, Chuck and his best buddy Snoopy; sister, Marion Thelen, sisters-in-laws, Evie Hoeschen, Chris Hoeschen, Kathy Jonas and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary (November 8, 2020); parents; brother, Arnold and sister, Virginia Salzl.

Roberts family greatly appreciates your kind expression of sympathy. No thank you cards will be sent.