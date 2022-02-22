Robert “Bob” J. Hendricks, 79, Foley

December 8, 1942 - February 17, 2022

Robert “Bob” J. Hendricks, age 79 of Foley, died February 17, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 7, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Foley, MN. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.at the church. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Bob J. Hendricks was born December 8,1942 in Beardsley, MN, to Lawrence and Lucille (Reddy) Hendricks. Bob was a loving father and enjoyed vegetable gardening, playing cribbage, and wood working. He enjoyed farming and especially the horses and dogs. Bob was an avid fan of watching sports and cheering on his grandchildren. When Bob would wake up in the morning one of the first things he would do is get together with a great group of friends and drink coffee and solve all the world’s problems. Bob also proudly served as a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus member. Bob will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, sons, Todd (Leisa) Hendricks, Troy (Suzann) Hendricks; step-children, Debbie Rudnitski, Mark (Cindy) Petron, Peggy (Mark) Reimer, MaryKay (Mike Moulzof) Plombon, Karen (Randy) Kotsmith, Amy (Terry) Gorecki, 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, siblings, Ronnie, John, Betty Smith, Larry, Jeanie Miller, Delores (Dee) Herzog, Dennis, Elaine Johnson, JoAnn Daniels, Steve, Carol Wagner, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Wayne; and step-son-in-law Carl Rudnitski.