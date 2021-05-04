Robert “Bob” J. Boos, 76, Waite Park

April 16, 1945 - May 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Robert “Bob” J. Boos, age 76, who passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his home. Rev. Douglas Liebsch will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Robert James Boos was born April 16, 1945 in St. Cloud to Jacob & Mary (Lutgen) Boos. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army from 1964-1967 and in the Army Reserves for 20 years. Bob married Shirley Spoden on November 26, 1966 in St. Cloud. He worked as a HVAC Technician for St. Cloud Heating, Lyon’s Sheet Metal, and Grede. Bob was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Waite Park American Legion Post #428. He volunteered at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and carpentry. He was kind, warm hearted, and was proud of his military service.

Survivors include his sons and daughter, Ron of Sauk Rapids, Jeff (Kathy) of Sauk Rapids, Kevin (Aimee) of Sauk Rapids and Tania (Jim) Dombrovske of St. Cloud; significant other of 26 years, Janet Pappenfus of Waite Park; brother, Eugene (Elaine) of Andover; and 12 grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; four brothers and four sisters.