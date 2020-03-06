Robert “Bob” H. Stoeckel, 79, St. Cloud

October 24, 1940 - March 4, 2020

A memorial service will be at 2PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Robert “Bob” Stoeckel, 79, who died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 peacefully at Cherrywood Advanced Living surrounded by his fam­ily. Pastor Timothy Routh will officiate and burial will be in Nelson Cemetery, Nelson, Minnesota. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Ding­mann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Bob was born October 24, 1940 to Ina and Harold Stoeckel of Osakis, MN. He attended Osakis High School. He married Sethone “Toni” Johnson on November 7, 1959. In 1979 he started the company Stoeckel Decorating, where he worked with his sons until his retirement in 2003. Bob was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud; where he was a devoted member for many years. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and most of all, tending to his garden. He loved growing all sorts of vegetables and flowers. He has been asked how he keeps his garden so beautiful and his response would be “it’s all about the soil”. Bob, or Grandpa had such a wide arrange­ment of flowers for his grand children and great grand chil­dren, most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his children; Robert II (Tamela) Stoeckel of St. Cloud, Brent (Deanna) Stoeckel of St. Cloud, B’layne (Mr. Kim Anderson) Stoeckel of Minnetrista, MN, Micah (Julie) Stoeckel of St. Cloud, Christopher (Vicki) Stoeckel of St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren, Robert Stoeckel III of St. Cloud, Shannon (Josh) Owen of Glenwood, Jennifer (Chris) Steichen of Rockville, Lindsey Stoeckel of Plymouth, Tessa, Kayden and Leela Stoeckel of St. Joseph, and Kathryn, Ethan and Eva Stoeckel of St. Cloud; four great grandchildren, Rylan Owen, and Katelynn, Owen and Aubrey Steichen; sisters; Pat and Lewis Mohawk of Alexandria, Ruth and David Jackson of St. Cloud, Kathy Stoeckel of Alexandria, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Toni Stoeckel; and brother, Curtis Stoeckel

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.