Robert “Bob” G. Harding, 82, Sartell

November 5, 1942 - April 16, 2025

attachment-Robert Harding loading...

A Celebration of life will be at a later date for Robert “Bob” Harding, 82, who passed away April 16, 2025 at his home in Sartell. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, April 23 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Robert Harding was born November 5, 1942 to Lora and Margaret (Lemon) Harding in Park Rapids. He married Darlene Stephens in Park Rapids on May 30, 1962. Bob graduated from NDSU, moved to Harvey ND after marriage and lived in various places before moving to Sartell in 2008. He enjoyed working as a Pharmacist for Sam’s Club and Walmart for 25 Years. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, gardening, mowing lawn, snow blowing, traveling and playing piano. Bob was a loving, generous, hardworking man who enjoyed running errands for others. He was very involved in the community and organizations where he lived including, parade chairman for Wheels, Wings and Water Festival, Jaycees and Masonic Lodge. Bob had a strong faith, great sense of humor and was known for his “Bobisms”.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Darlene of Sartell; children, Shelly (Dave) Martin of Clear Lake, Loren (Dori) Harding of Albany, daughter-in-law Nancy Harding of Hackensack; grandchildren, Jeremy, Tom, Joshua, Chris, Shauna, Zachary, Ryan, Nathan; 18 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Dean; brother, Don and sister, Tina Peck.