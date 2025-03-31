Robert “Bob” E. Manary, 84, Deerwood

April 4, 1940 - March 30, 2025

Robert “Bob” E. Manary, age 84 of Deerwood, MN, went home to his heavenly Father on March 30, 2025, at Quiet Oak Hospice in St. Cloud. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 4, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Bob was born to Roscoe and Miriam “Louise” (Bruckner) Manary on April 4, 1940, in Princeton. He was fiercely proud of his service in the U.S. Navy and for his work as a photojournalist for WCCO. He founded the Princeton Eagle newspaper in 1974. Bob married Jan on July 11, 1994. Bob enjoyed photography, woodworking, painting, carving and was an artist in numerous ways. Bob loved life and touched the lives of so many. The world will have a void. He loved fully and completely leaving so many life lessons to so many - “you are the man, the myth, the legend.” Bob was the patriarch of a loving family who will find peace in all the lessons and wisdom he left. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Bob loved when they were at the cabin laughing and having fun. He never lost his love for laughter.

Robert is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jan; sons, Robb (Jessica), Shannon (Terri), Andrew, and Tim (Tori); grandchildren, Brandon (Christy), Rachel (Ryan), Reagan (Kole), Dakota, Aiden, and Maverick; great-grandchildren, Ostin (Kim), Blake (Kailey), Belle, Theodore, and Remy; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Cheryl (Steve) Mann; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Maxine Olson and Lorraine Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud.