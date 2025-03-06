Robert ‘Bob” Connors, 78, Sartell

April 17, 1946 - March 2, 2025

Robert 'Bob' Connors, age 78 of Sartell passed away March 2, 2025 at The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Country Manor Chapel in Sartell. Rev. Robert Herren will officiate and burial with full military honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 6th at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Chapel in Sartell on Friday prior to the funeral. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Robert Edward Connors was born April 17th, 1946 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Edward and Ruth (Sterr) Connors. He grew up near Morrill and moved to Minneapolis for a short time before returning to the family farm. He joined the US Army, serving honorably in Vietnam and was also stationed in Germany. He continued his service to the country as a member of the US Army Reserves for 20 years. Bob worked for Electrolux for over 39 years. He enjoyed wood working, hunting and fishing and working on old cars. He married Constance Smelter on July 21, 1990 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. The couple lived in the St. Cloud area all of their married lives. He was a member of the St. Cloud American Legion, Post 0076.

He is survived by his wife, Constance, Sartell and daughter, Sally Hipp, St. Cloud; son, Robert (Stephanie), St. Augusta; step-son, John (Jodi) Westgard of Sauk Rapids, 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sister, Collette Kipka, Cottage Grove; brother, Mike (Laurie) Connors, Pierz and a foster brother, Marc Vadnais of St. Joseph. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Ruth Connors, son-in-law, Steve Hipps, brother-in-law, Joe Kipka and a granddaughter, Brittany Westgard.