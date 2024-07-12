Robert “Bob” A. Morris, 74, Avon

January 2, 1950 - July 10, 2024

Robert “Bob” Allan Morris, age 74, of Avon, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 after a long battle with cancer.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11 A.M. at Williams Dingmann Chapel, Avon Funeral Home with Father Edward from the Church of St. Benedict officiating. Burial will follow at St. Benedict Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 4-7 P.M. at the Williams Dingmann Chapel, Avon Funeral Home. Further visitation will be held on Friday, July 19 one hour prior to services at the chapel.

Bob was born in St. Cloud on January 2, 1950 to Harold and Marcella (Immerfall) Morris. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1969. After graduation, Bob served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, including a tour in Korea with the Airforce 6175th Security Police Squadron.

Bob continued to serve his country as a Veterans advocate and helped to start federal legislation that was signed into law by President Trump. He also earned several accreditations as an auto body technician, and his most prized work was restoring a 1919 Pan Car.

Bob was a kind and caring person who always had a positive attitude. He was persistent and quick-witted, and he loved spending time with his friends and family. Bob enjoyed fishing, going to car shows, riding his Harley-Davidson, spending time with his grandsons, and watching the Vikings.

He is survived by his two loving daughters: Mandy Ritter of St. Cloud, MN; Danielle (Bryan) McCallum of Rogers, MN; two wonderful grandsons: Eli and Ethan McCallum; favorite sister: Mary Ann Tourres of Waite Park, MN; sisters-in-law: Mary Ellen Morris of Paynesville, MN, and Rose Morris of St. Cloud, MN. Also surviving are nephews: Jared (Jodi) Morris of Portland, OR and Scott Morris of Sacramento, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Marcella Morris; brothers: Harold “Dean” Morris and William “Bill” Morris; brother-in-law: Al Tourres; and nephew David Morris.

Bob's family is thankful for the support of friends, family, and neighbors throughout his cancer journey. They would also like to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, St. Cloud Hospital, and CentraCare – Coborn Cancer Center.