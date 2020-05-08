Robert Allen Naber, 65, St. Cloud

September 5, 1954 - May 5, 2020

With the utmost sorrow we are informing of the passing of Robert Allen Naber of St. Cloud. Beloved father, brother, cousin, and friend. He passed on May 5th, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Multiple services will be done once restrictions have been lifted for family and friends.

Bob has been described as the one who was always happy, never mad, and would think of others before he thought of himself. He was an avid member of the Moose in Waite Park. He loved his bingo days and watching the football games there. He also was into Mopar, cars, motorcycles and used to race at BIR in his younger days. Family and friends are encouraged to share stories and photos of Bob to the rest of the world.

He is survived by his Brother Ronald Naber, Son Christopher Naber of St. Augusta, Daughter Cassandra (Naber) Schatz of Foley, and Daughter Carrie Naber of Waite Park. Cremation Services are being done by Williams Dingman Funeral home. A portion of his ashes will be divided among the children with some being brought to the family cabin, a place he called a second home and made so many memories with his family. Other portions will be placed in a plot at Calvary Cemetery next to his father and mother.

A car cruise will be held on Father’s Day to commemorate his love of cars and for his youngest daughter, but also for those who have lost a father too soon.