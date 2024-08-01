Rita V. Schwartz, 93, Cold Spring

November 9, 1930 - July 30, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas, MN, for Rita A. (Jungels) Schwartz, age 93, who died Tuesday at Benedictine Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2024, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Parish prayers will be at 8:00 p.m.

Rita was born in Richmond, MN to Walter and Catherine (Ruegemer) Jungels. She married Jerome Schwartz May 10, 1955, in St. Nicholas.

Rita and Jerome owned and operated Schwartz Trucking hauling milk for 32 years. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards, canning, baking bread, driving truck, and tractor. She was very devoted to her faith, family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She was a member of the St. Nicholas Parish and Christiam Women.

She is survived by her children, Lourita Kelsey, Dave (Mary) Schwartz, Marlene (Jim) Salzer, Marilyn (Gene) Johannes, Donna Schwartz, Becky (Tim) Krueger, Tom Schwartz; brother, Walter (Joyce) Jungels; sisters in law, Alice, Lorraine, and Linda Jungels; 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerome; son, Joe; grandson, Chad Salzer; siblings, Mildred, Cletus, Esther, Harold, Patsy, Stanley, and Marvin.