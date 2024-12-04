Rita Sand, 88, St. Cloud

November 24, 1936 - December 2, 2024

attachment-Rita Sand loading...

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rita M. Sand, age 88, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, December 2, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Fall on a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Rita was born on November 24, 1936 in St Cloud to the late Joseph and Mary (Reischl) Diederichs. She graduated from Tech High School. Rita married Levinus “Lee” Sand, on November 24, 1965, at St Mary’s Cathedral. She lived in St. Cloud all her life. Rita was employed with the St. Cloud Hospital, W.T. Grant Company and at Tech High School with School district #742. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish.

Rita enjoyed yard work, gardening, feeding and watching the birds, playing bingo and trips to the casino. She also enjoyed putting together her annual garage sales.

Rita is survived by her children, Pam Sand, of St. Cloud, Todd (Michelle) of Rice; grandchildren, Breanna Sand and Brennan Sand; brothers, Leo, of Royalton, Francis (Theresa) of St. Cloud, Robert (Angie) Diederichs of St. Cloud; sister, Ruth Guimond of Pennock; and extended family and friends.

Rita was proceeded in death by her husband, Lee; granddaughter, Amanda; and an infant brother, Carl Diederichs.

A Special Thank You to Spot Therapy, Home Instead, Quiet Oaks Hospice House, and St. Croix Hospice for all the care given to Rita.