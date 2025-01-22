Rita Marie Samsa, 91, Monticello and formerly of Foley

August 8, 1933 - January 19, 2025

Rita Samsa, age 91 of Monticello and formerly of Foley, passed away January 19, 2025, at her home. Rita was the second of eight children born to Aveline Jung and Herbert Hames in the Luxembourger farming community of Rollingstone, MN. She attended Holy Trinity Catholic School in Rollingstone and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, MN. Rita worked as a teacher for the public school districts of St. Paul, MN, Roseville, MN and Foley, MN.

In 1958, Rita married William J. Samsa and they moved to Foley, MN, where they raised their five children: Phillip, Donna, Greg, Jean and Kathy. When all of their children were of school age, Rita worked for many years at the Benton County ASCS (Farm Service Agency) office.

Rita enjoyed flower gardening, particularly growing beautiful marigold flowers and meticulously cultivating many exotic indoor plants. She also enjoyed playing her guitar, piano and organ and appreciated classical music. Rita was an avid reader and never shied away from a vigorous discussion about politics, women’s rights, or the Catholic church. She made sure to stay informed of current events, listening daily to Minnesota Public Radio. Rita believed in the equality of all regardless of gender, race or creed and instilled these values in her children. Rita was a generous donor, an astute grammarian, an accomplished debater, and a master of the long Minnesota good-bye. When she found something amusing, she would often laugh heartily and truly enjoy the moment

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Herbert Hames and Richard Hames, her sister, Mary Evans, and son-in-law Daniel Lang. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Phillip Samsa, Donna (David) Miliotis, Greg (Sandi Logeais) Samsa, Jean (James) Weborg and Kathy (Jeff) Pruitt, her grandchildren: Nick, Dan, Clara, Sophia, Ellen, and Ben and her great grandchild, August. Rita is also survived by her siblings: Paul Hames, Jack Hames, Margaret (Pat) Hudson and Betty (Bill) Berg as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering and prayer service will be held at the Foley Funeral Home with date and time to be announced later this spring. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the St. Cloud, MN women’s shelter, Anna Marie’s Alliance, at www.annamaries.org or to St. Cloud’s public gardens, Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society, at www.munsingerclemens.com.