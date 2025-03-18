Rita M. Scapanski, 88, Mayhew Lake

August 21, 1936 - March 17, 2025

Traditional Latin Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sartell for Rita M. Scapanski, age 88, who passed away peacefully Monday at the Gardens of Foley. Fr. Adam Craig will officiate. Burial will be at 12:45 P.M. Saturday at Annunciation Cemetery in Mayhew Lake with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 21, 2025 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake and one hour prior to the services Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Rita was born August 21, 1936 in St. Cloud to Lawrence and Loretta (Riedeman) Freihammer. She married Arthur Scapanski on March 19, 1956 in Minneapolis. She had a strong faith and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sartell. Rita enjoyed being a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She liked to spend time in her garden, baking for family and friends and sewing.

Survivors include her children, Dave (Kathy) of Sauk Rapids, Gary (Shirley) of Sauk Rapids, Carolyn (Cary) Pietrzak of Rice, Tom of Foley, Monica (Dave) Lentner of Rice, Steve (Karla) of Sauk Rapids, Barb (Dwain) Nelson of Rice, Jane (Steve) Janson of Foley, Rose (Kevin) Virnig of Pierz and Tim (Tisha Ellingson) of Sauk Rapids; daughter in law, Cheryl of Sauk Rapids; 30 grandchildren and 52 great grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Pete Freihammer, Jim (Nancy) Freihammer, Marilyn (Joe) Orren, and Theresa (Gene) Hollenkamp all of Sauk Rapids, Margaret Traut, John (Carol) Freihammer, and Lollie (Tom) Traut all of Sartell, Rosann Wentland of Foley, Frank (Carol) Freihammer, Larry (Bev) Freihammer and Steve (Linda) Freihammer all of St. Cloud, Kathy (Roger) Thell of Albany; sister-in-law, Veronica (Tom) Freihammer of Rice.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Art; son, John; grandson, Jacob Virnig; great granddaughter, Mylee Scapanski; brothers, Tom, Fred and Michael; sisters-in-law, Liz Freihammer and Bev Freihammer; and brother-in-law, Floyd Traut.

Special thank you to The Gardens of Foley and Moments Hospice for their loving care of Rita.