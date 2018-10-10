Rita E. Binsfeld, 90

July 15, 1928 - October 8, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Rita E. Binsfeld age 90, who died Monday, October 8, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the St. Boniface Church Narthex. Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Rita was born on July 15, 1928 on the family farm near Watkins, MN to Peter & Mary (Dombrovski) Tholl. Rita married Martin Binsfeld on November 14, 1946 in St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen, MN. Together they made their home in Cold Spring, MN where Rita was a devoted homemaker and a loving mother to their four children. She was a member of St. Boniface Christian Women and the American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years. Rita held many positions in the American Legion Auxiliary from chairperson to officer and was the President for over 8 years.

She is survived by her three daughters, Mary (Daniel) Mergen of Avon, Betty Kuhn of Cold Spring, Debbie (Bill) Chamberlain of St. Cloud; 8 grandchildren, Melissa (Brian), Brian (Darla), Jennifer, Jason, Amy (Chad), Adam (Jonalee), Nathan and Emily; 5 great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Connor, Brady, Eli and Branson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Martin; son, Ronald; her siblings, Victor, Leander, James and Elsie Binsfeld.

The family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Nursing Home and Campus for the wonderful care given to Rita.