Rick L. Vasek, 60, St. Cloud

December 18, 1961 - October 5, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rick L. Vasek, age 60, of St. Cloud. Rick passed away October 5, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital with family at his side after a two-year fight with kidney cancer. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 9 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Rick was born on December 18, 1961, in Grand Forks, ND to Ralph and Veronica (McIntyre) Vasek. They moved to St. Cloud in 1973, where Rick graduated from Apollo High School in 1980.

He worked for Snyder Drug Store, Fastenal, and Aramark (AmeriPride), where he was very dedicated to his customers. He enjoyed being an active member of the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622 for many years. He made life-long friends and received a lot of support from the club during his fight with cancer. Rick married the love of his life, Mary Lauer (Stein), on August 28, 2004. That day he was blessed with three daughters and a very special mother-in-law, the late Mary Ann Stein.

Rick was a very devoted, caring, and selfless man who loved life and a good laugh. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his family which included traveling, camping, and taco nights. He cherished the special bond he had with his grandson, Henry. He had many friends, and the friendships he had were very important to him. He loved to play softball and go golfing, even though he never got a hole-in-one.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughters, Sally Cummings, Krista (Kyle) Lucken and Angela Lauer (boyfriend Nathan). Grandson, Henry Cummings and granddaughter, Baby Girl Lucken due in 2023. Mother, Veronica Vasek; siblings, Cindy (Karl) Haider, Jay (Michelle) Vasek, Lynn (Daryl) Dhein, Gail Schroeder, and Shane (Karla) Vasek and many nieces and nephews.

Rick is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Vasek and brother-in-law, Jeff Schroeder.

The family is especially grateful for the compassionate and loving care that Rick received from Dr. Dahlia Elkadi and her team, the staff at Coborn Cancer Center, St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare Wound Center and CentraCare Home Health Services, along with the many others involved with his care.