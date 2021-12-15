Rick D. Vinje, 61, Little Falls

March 10, 1960 - December 11, 2021

Rick D. Vinje, age 61 of Little Falls passed away suddenly at home on December 11, 2021. Funeral service will be Friday, December 17 at 11:00 AM at the Camp Ripley Chapel with Pastor Thuul officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the start of the service at the Camp Ripley Chapel. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Rick was born on March 10, 1960 to Richard and Charlene "Kay" (Kokkeby) Vinje in Owatonna, MN. Rick was a dedicated and proud soldier of the United State Military serving in the Airforce, Army and National Guard for 39 years. He married the love of his life, Jeane on June 21, 1997 at the Free Lutheran Church in Warroad, MN. Together the couple, raised two children. The family moved to Little Falls in 2000 after Rick accepted employment at Camp Ripley in the IT department. Rick enjoyed his work as a systems administrator and working on computers. Rick had a deep love for his family and friends, making an impact on many. He will be forever missed by those who knew and cherished him.

Rick is survived by his beloved wife, Jeane; sons, Quill (Kaylynne), Erik; father, Richard; bonus children, Dakota (Ruby), Patty, Emma (Riley) and an angel, Randy, in heaven; granddaughters, Delphine and Addisyn; and many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay and an infant child.