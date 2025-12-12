RICHMOND (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

According to the Stearns County criminal complaint, the incident began at about 12:15 a.m. on Monday. An officer from the Cold Spring/Richmond police department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an obstructed front license plate.

The stop was near the intersection of Main Street and Jay Avenue in Richmond.

The driver rolled down his window about two inches. After explaining the reason for the stop, the driver became upset and refused to identify himself. Back-up officers arrived and placed spike strips in front of the vehicle. The driver then allegedly began shining a flashlight into the officer's eyes. Officers broke the front driver's side window to get access to the driver and tried to arrest him. He then began swinging the flashlight at the officers. He was ultimately pulled from the vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Forty-year-old Joseph Sufka of Paynesville was booked into the Stearns County Jail. He's facing a charge of 4th Degree Peace Officer assault, and one count of obstructing the legal process. Both are gross misdemeanors.