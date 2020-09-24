Richmond Elementary School Receives Blue Ribbon Recognition

RICHMOND -- A central Minnesota school was named one of the best in the state and in the nation this week.

Richmond Elementary School in the ROCORI Public School District was one of eight schools in Minnesota selected as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education.

These schools are being recognized either for exemplary performance or exemplary achievement gap closing compared to the other schools in each state based on student scores, student group scores, and graduation rates.

A total of 317 public and 50 nonpublic schools across the country will be honored with a virtual awards ceremony in November.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has been around for 38 years and recognized over 9,000 schools.