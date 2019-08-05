Richard Peter Iten, 74, St. Cloud

August 6, 1944 - August 2, 2019

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Lower Church) in St. Cloud, MN for Richard Peter Iten age 74 of St. Cloud, MN. He died on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will be the celebrate. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at St. Mary’s Cathedral Lower Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Richard (Dick) was born on August 6, 1944, the third of four sons, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Lester and Irene (Rausch) Iten. He graduated from Cathedral High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1965- 1991 as an Air Traffic Controller.

He married Maureen (Wiener) Iten on June 18, 1966 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. After the military, Dick worked at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center while earning his Bachelor of Arts degree and Master’s degree at St. Cloud State University. Upon graduation, Dick taught classes and worked as a children’s reference librarian at St. Cloud State University, and was an oblate of St. John’s Abbey.

Dick had a life-long passion for Genealogy, playing cards with his card group, fishing, cycling, cooking, and reminiscing of his time spent in the military and in Europe. Dick will be remembered for his good-hearted nature, generosity, for being gregarious and his naturally optimistic nature.

He is survived by his (former) wife, Maureen; children Charlotte (Sorensen) of Redondo Beach, California, Christopher and daughter-in-law Ann (Vu) Iten of Santa Ana, California; grandchildren Annette and William; brother James (Jim) of St. Cloud, sister-in-law Nan Iten, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charles (Chuck) Iten and Robert (Bob) Iten and his sister-in-law Mary Lou (Long) Iten.

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare- St. Cloud Dialysis, St. Cloud Hospital, and the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for their compassionate care.