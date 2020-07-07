Richard P. Schmitt, 90, St. Cloud

July 13, 1929 - July 4, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Richard P. Schmitt, age 90, of St. Cloud. Richard passed away July 4th at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Facemasks are encouraged but not required.

Richard was born July 13, 1929 in Cold Spring, MN to Frank and Cresentia (Drontle) Schmitt. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953, during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class where he was awarded the Bronze Star. He married Laverne Court on September 16, 1954 in St. Joseph. He worked as a stonecutter most of his life at Cold Spring Granite until his retirement at age 62. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and Eastside VFW Post #4847. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and woodworking.

For a Veteran to pass away on the 4th of July, holds much honor and solace, as he fought for our freedom, and now he is free.

Richard is survived by his children, Sandy (Larry) Rivord of Superior, WI, Linda (Gary) Baltes of Ft. Myers, FL, Karen O’Hara of Superior, WI, Mark (Kathy) of Ft. Myers, FL, Paula (Scott) Ziehl of Clear Lake, Dale of St. Cloud, Doug (Jessi) of St. Cloud and Glen (Brenda) of St. Cloud; 18 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and siblings, Celestine, Theresa Schreifels, Doreen Schreifels, Norbert (Rosie) and Betty (Melvin) Torberg.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laverne; daughter, Amy; daughter-in-law, Shelly; grandson, Zachary Schmitt; brothers, Sylvester, Peter, Raymond, and Francis; and sister, Rosemary Court.

A special thank you to the staff at Benedict Homes for making Richard feel at home and loved.